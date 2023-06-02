Watch CBS News
Brooklyn charter school students mark National Gun Violence Awareness with classroom walkout

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of students walked out of their classrooms in Brooklyn to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday. 

Students at Launch Charter School carried signs and marched to Restoration Plaza in Bed-Stuy for a rally. 

The students were wearing orange, the color associated with Gun Violence Awareness Day since it was launched in 2015. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 12:55 PM

