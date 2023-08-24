New York City health officials report 3 cases of West Nile virus
NEW YORK -- New York City has reported its first cases of West Nile virus this year.
The health department says three people tested positive and were taken to the hospital, but all three are OK.
Two patients are from Queens and one is from Manhattan.
A fourth person on Staten Island is being investigated for possible West Nile virus.
The health department says the virus has been found in mosquitoes across all boroughs.
Officials continue spraying for mosquitoes and encourage people to wear repellent.
