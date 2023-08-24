Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City health officials report 3 cases of West Nile virus

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City reports first cases of West Nile virus this year
New York City reports first cases of West Nile virus this year 00:25

NEW YORK -- New York City has reported its first cases of West Nile virus this year.

The health department says three people tested positive and were taken to the hospital, but all three are OK.

Two patients are from Queens and one is from Manhattan.

A fourth person on Staten Island is being investigated for possible West Nile virus.

The health department says the virus has been found in mosquitoes across all boroughs.

Officials continue spraying for mosquitoes and encourage people to wear repellent.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 8:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.