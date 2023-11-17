Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI searches homes of 2 more people in Mayor Eric Adams campaign fundraising investigation

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

FBI searches homes of 2 more people in Adams campaign investigation
FBI searches homes of 2 more people in Adams campaign investigation 00:53

NEW YORK -- The FBI investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams' campaign fundraising has led to searches at the homes of two more people in his circle. 

Sources close to the investigation said that includes Rana Abbasova, who worked in the Mayor's Office for International Affairs, and former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal, who was on Adams' transition team. 

Sources told CBS New York that Abbasova's actions led the mayor's lawyers to notify the feds that she had acted inappropriately. 

Sources said she was asking people on the mayor's staff to delete text messages she sent to them.

Those texts reportedly had to do with Abbasova's connections to contributions to the mayor's campaign by the Brooklyn construction firm KSK, which has ties to Turkey. 

Federal agents searched the home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, two weeks ago. 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 6:13 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.