FBI searches homes of 2 more people in Mayor Eric Adams campaign fundraising investigation

FBI searches homes of 2 more people in Adams campaign investigation

NEW YORK -- The FBI investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams' campaign fundraising has led to searches at the homes of two more people in his circle.

Sources close to the investigation said that includes Rana Abbasova, who worked in the Mayor's Office for International Affairs, and former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal, who was on Adams' transition team.

Sources told CBS New York that Abbasova's actions led the mayor's lawyers to notify the feds that she had acted inappropriately.

Sources said she was asking people on the mayor's staff to delete text messages she sent to them.

Those texts reportedly had to do with Abbasova's connections to contributions to the mayor's campaign by the Brooklyn construction firm KSK, which has ties to Turkey.

Federal agents searched the home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, two weeks ago.