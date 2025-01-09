How to watch NYC Mayor Eric Adams deliver his State of the City address for 2025

NYC Mayor Adams set to deliver State of the City address for 2025

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to deliver his 2025 State of the City address Thursday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

The mayor will try to highlight his administration's wins, even as he faces a federal corruption trial scheduled to start in April.

Among those wins, Adams is expected to discuss how the administration is working to make the city safer and more affordable for working class families.

Earlier this week, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced crime dropped in the last year under the mayor's leadership.

Adams insists New York City is still the safest big city in America, despite some horrific incidents in recent weeks, including a deadly stabbing spree in Manhattan, the UnitedHealthcare CEO being killed in Midtown, and the woman who was burned to death on the subway in Brooklyn.

Federal trial and reelection campaign for Adams in 2025

Many eyes will be on the mayor, as it's expected to be a pivotal speech that will likely kick off his bid for reelection this year.

He has had a controversial time in office, from his handling of the migrant crisis to his ongoing legal woes, which led to many officials on his staff stepping down.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors said in a court filing they have uncovered "additional criminal conduct" by the mayor, but did not provide any further details.

Adams told reporters, "I've done nothing wrong," and said his legal team is handling the case while he runs the city.

"This is amateur hour. They are just looking for a headline instead of doing the right thing. I assume we are at the point where New Yorkers are not falling for it," said his lawyer, Alex Spiro.

The State of the City address is scheduled for 12 p.m., with live coverage starting after our noon show at 12:30 p.m. on CBS News New York.