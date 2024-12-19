NYC stabbing spree suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges

NEW YORK -- Ramon Rivera, the man accused of randomly stabbing three people to death last month in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty to murder charges Thursday.

Rivera appeared in court where he was officially indicted on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the 51-year-old went on an hourlong stabbing spree on Nov. 18, killing 36-year-old Angel Gustavo Lata Landi, who was working construction in Chelsea, 67-year-old Chang Wong, who was fishing in the East River near 30th Street, and 36-year-old Wilma Augustin, who was sitting on a park bench on First Avenue near 42nd Street. Augustin left behind an 8-year-old daughter.

Police sources told CBS News New York that Rivera had been arrested eight times in the last year in New York and New Jersey, most recently pleading guilty to attempted assault in September. He was released from Rikers Island early for good behavior on Oct. 17.

During initial questioning, Rivera told officers he did not target the victims due to race, age or sex, but chose them because they appeared to be alone and distracted, a police source told CBS News New York.

"As alleged, Ramon Rivera committed an unprovoked and violent series of stabbings across Manhattan, taking the lives of three New Yorkers who were going about their day," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Thursday. "These fatal stabbings have shaken our city, and those who commit random acts of violence will face accountability. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who were tragically and senselessly killed: Angel Lata Landi, Chang Wang, and Wilna Augustin."

Rivera is being held without bail. He next court date is set for Jan. 16, when the results of his mental health evaluation are due.