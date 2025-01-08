New York nonprofits want quick action to protect migrants, homeless people as Trump prepares to take office

NEW YORK — A group of nonprofits is urging New York City and the state to act quickly on legislation to protect New York's most vulnerable residents.

Advocates gathered on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday. They believe President-elect Donald Trump is going to make sweeping policy changes that will impact low-income New Yorkers, as well as migrants and people experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit Win unveiled Project Hope – an action plan for state and city government in response to what they say are anticipated budget cuts to homeless services and increased deportations.

The organizations believe the policies outlined in Project 2025, devised by a right wing think tank, will be enacted under Trump.

Nonprofits want New York to be a sanctuary state

"New York is not a sanctuary state. We should have the whole state be a sanctuary state," Win President and CEO Christine Quinn said.

"What we're seeing currently, though, is stepped up enforcement within the immigration courts," New York Legal Assistance Group President and CEO Lisa Rivera said.

The nonprofits are calling on the mayor to repeal the 30- and 60-day shelter limits for people who recently arrived to the country.

"We fear that ICE will stake out intake centers to watch for undocumented people as they are sent back," Quinn said.

In December, New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with the incoming president's border czar, Tom Homan. The mayor was asked about it on 94.7 FM on Wednesday.

"We want to always give people a pathway to the American dream. We want those who've committed serious crimes not to be allowed to stay in the country," Adams said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's team referred CBS News New York to comments she made in November.

"They're here legally in search of asylum and that process will play out. But there are other people who commit crimes or are known to be criminals before they arrived here, when those are identified, I'll be the first one to help get rid of them," she said at the time.

Nonprofits want expanded funding for housing vouchers

The nonprofits are also calling on the state to expand funding for housing vouchers in the first 180 days of Trump's term.

Rhonda Jackson, with the Family Homelessness Coalition, says she went from being a station agent on Rector Street during 9/11 to later being homeless because of the trauma she experienced.

"When the planes hit and I just lost it, so I was floundering for a couple of years," Jackson said.

She says a voucher program is the reason she now has a home in Brooklyn.

The leaders behind Project Hope say they will meet with state and city lawmakers in the coming weeks.