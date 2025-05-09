Watch CBS News
Numerous documents in now-dismissed Eric Adams corruption case unsealed

Jesse Zanger
NYC Mayor Eric Adams meets with President Trump at White House
NYC Mayor Eric Adams meets with President Trump at White House 02:57

A cache of documents in the now-dismissed Eric Adams corruption case was unsealed Friday evening. 

The documents come after the New York Times filed a motion for release of the material, which neither prosecutors or the defense opposed. 

The documents requested include search warrants and accompanying affidavits, indexes accompanying discovery productions to the defense, an application for a warrant for location data for Adams's cell phone, and more. 

Adams was accused of abusing his power by soliciting campaign donations from wealthy foreigners and corporations. In a 57-page indictment, Adams was accused of failing to disclose gifts he received worth more than $100,000, including luxury travel, in exchange for political favors. He was accused of pressuring FDNY to grant an approval to the Turkish consulate building in Manhattan despite concerns about fire safety. His campaign was also accused of using a "straw donor" scheme for contributions which enabled him to tap into millions of matching campaign funds. 

The dismissal of the case led to the resignation of several federal prosecutors along with four New York City deputy mayors

Adams called allegations of a quid pro quo with the Trump administration "silly." 

Also Friday, Adams met with President Trump at the White House to discuss what he called key priorities for New York City.

