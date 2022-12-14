Watch CBS News
Local News

Plans for reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central unveiled
Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central unveiled 00:36

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central offers a modernized structure with public space and safety upgrades for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.

The design for the city-owned section of the BQE, from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, was presented Tuesday night at a public meeting.

Additional public workshops will be held in February.

An environmental review process on the plan is expected to begin in the spring. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.