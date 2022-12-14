Plans for reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central offers a modernized structure with public space and safety upgrades for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.
The design for the city-owned section of the BQE, from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, was presented Tuesday night at a public meeting.
Additional public workshops will be held in February.
An environmental review process on the plan is expected to begin in the spring.
