Plans for reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central offers a modernized structure with public space and safety upgrades for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.

The design for the city-owned section of the BQE, from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, was presented Tuesday night at a public meeting.

Additional public workshops will be held in February.

An environmental review process on the plan is expected to begin in the spring.