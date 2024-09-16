Live updates on second apparent Trump assassination attempt
- Ryan Wesley Routh is expected Monday to be in a Florida courtroom on federal charges.
- Routh, 58, was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and was allegedly 300-500 yards away from former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Course when members of the Secret Service detail spotted him and opened fire, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. It's not clear if the suspect fired any shots. The FBI is leading the investigation.
- Routh was pulled over and detained about 50 miles away after a law enforcement alert was issued for the black Nissan with the license plate number. He did not resist when he was taken into custody.
- Law enforcement officials say they found the rifle, a scope, two backpacks with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera in the bushes at the golf course.
- Several people who have spoken with Trump say he was in good spirits Sunday night and has recounted what happened to multiple friends, family members, and advisers. He thanked the Secret Service for their response. He also joked that he wishes he could have finished his round of golf. He has told others he is determined to keep on campaigning this week.
Trump to host town hall Tuesday in Michigan after apparent assassination attempt
Trump is taking a break from the campaign trail Monday, but is scheduled to host a town hall in Michigan Tuesday. It will be Trump's first public event after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more.
Suspect due in court on federal charges
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said on Sunday night that suspect Ryan Wesley Routh will face federal charges, rather than state charges. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning in Florida.
Trump meeting Monday with acting Secret Service director, sources say
Trump, who is still at his home in Florida, is expected to meet later Monday with the Secret Service's acting director, sources familiar with the meeting confirmed to CBS News.
Ronald L. Rowe Jr. has been the acting director of the Service since July 23, when the former director, Kim Cheatle, resigned after the attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Biden says "thank God" Trump is safe, and Secret Service "needs more help"
President Biden told reporters Monday morning that the Secret Service "needs more help," and Congress must make sure the agency receives whatever it needs.
He also expressed gratitude that Trump is safe.
"Thank God the president's OK," Mr. Biden told reporters on the White House South Lawn Monday morning. "I think we got a full report so far."
"One thing I want to make clear," he continued. "The Service needs more help. And I think that Congress should respond to their needs if they in fact need more service people. So that's what we're going to be talking about."
The president suggested that whether that help means more personnel, more funding or both would be determined.
— Kathryn Watson, Sara Cook
Routh was passionate about Ukraine war, had volunteered there
Routh was passionate about supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia and traveled to Kyiv in 2022. CBS News' Holly Williams was in contact with him for more than a year in the early stages of the war in Ukraine, which she's covered extensively. They spoke at least once on the phone and texted frequently. Routh put Williams in touch with several foreign fighters.
