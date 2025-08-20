NYC Mayor Adams' former adviser accused of handing journalist cash in chip bag, another set to face new charges

As the New York City mayor's race shifts into high gear, another City Hall corruption scandal could affect the outcome.

Mayor Eric Adams' closest ally and former top adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin is expected to face new charges Thursday, her attorney said. Lewis-Martin is one of several people due in court to face the new charges.

The latest development comes as CBS News New York has learned former City Hall adviser Winnie Greco allegedly handed New York journalist Katie Honan cash stuffed into a potato chip bag following a campaign event Wednesday in Harlem.

According to Honan, the red envelope inside the bag had at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills inside.

Honan says she tried to give the money back and quickly notified the Adams campaign and the Department of Investigation.

Greco's attorney, Steven Brill, told The Associated Press the situation was being "blown out of proportion."

"This was not a bag of cash," Brill wrote in an email. "In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. And that's all that was done here. Winnie's intention was born purely out of kindness."

Asked why Greco wanted to make such a gesture to Honan, Brill said, "She knows the reporter and is fond of her."

The City said it interviewed Greco later Wednesday and she apologized, saying she made "a mistake."

"The fact that one of Mayor Adams' closest, longtime advisors would attempt to ingratiate herself to any reporter, much less Katie Honan, with a cash gift is deeply disturbing and speaks to a rampant and blatant disregard for the role of a free and fair press," The City's Editor in Chief Richard Kim said in a statement. "The choice of sour cream and onion chips is also questionable."

Greco, Adams' former director of Asian affairs, resigned from City Hall last year after the FBI raided her home during his corruption case.

A spokesman for the mayor's reelection campaign said, in part, Greco "holds no position in this campaign and has been suspended from all volunteer campaign-related activities."

New charges expected against Ingrid Lewis-Martin

Although Election Day is months away, the new set of charges against the woman Adams has called his sister is not good news for a man trying to convince voters he should continue to steer the city.

Back in December, Lewis-Martin and her son Glenn Martin II were indicted on bribery, money laundering and conspiracy charges.

So far there's no word from officials on what the new charges are, except they are not federal.

Lewis-Martin's attorney Arthur Aidala said prosecutors have not yet been forthcoming about what new charges she may face, saying "the District Attorney has refused to provide any details on the charges."

Aidala said Lewis-Martin has spent a "lifetime of service as a law-abiding public servant."

"What she does know is this: she has always served the city with integrity, and she will firmly plead not guilty to any charge," Aidala said. "While the specifics remain unclear, Ingrid is certain of one thing - she has broken no laws, and she is not guilty."

According to the New York Times, the new indictment includes Lewis-Martin, her son, plus Jesse Hamilton, a former deputy commissioner for real estate at the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and two supporters, Gina and Tony Argento, who run a Brooklyn sound stage company, and were major donors to Adams' 2021 campaign.

Attorneys for the Argentos and Broadway Stages said their clients "categorically deny the allegations" and "we will vigorously defend against these baseless charges."

"The timing of this indictment raises serious concerns about the use of prosecutorial power for political gain rather than the fair and impartial administration of justice," Broadway Stages said in the statement. "This is an abuse of prosecutorial discretion that impacts not only the Company and its principles, but thousands of jobs in New York City."

While Adams is not expected to be charged, the new case is certainly not good news. Political expert J.C. Polanco says these charges will remind voters of the administration's legal turmoil just 10 weeks before the mayoral election.

"This is a critical point in the campaign," Polanco said. "And guess what? Another indictment coming down the pipe for some of the people closest to the mayor, the last thing he needed politically."

Lewis-Martin was a longtime adviser to Adams

New York Mayor Eric Adams, and chief adviser to the mayor Ingrid Lewis-Martin, attend a press conference at City Hall, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Peter K. Afriyie / AP

Lewis-Martin was not just chief adviser to the mayor, but a longtime confidante who has worked with him for decades. Adams was opening a new campaign office in Harlem as the news broke she will return to court Thursday to face new corruption charges.

"Mayor Adams was not involved in this matter and has not been accused of or implicated in any wrongdoing. He remains focused on what has always been his priority — serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers who call this city home and making their city safer and more affordable every single day. Ingrid Lewis-Martin no longer works for this administration," Adams press secretary Kayla Mamelak Altus said.

Word of the new charges comes as Adams continues to poll in single digits in his effort to win re-election.

"We have not been notified about any formal charges against Ingrid Lewis-Martin. Mayor Adams stands by her decades of public service and remains confident that the truth will prevail. Ingrid has dedicated her life to the people of New York City, and she deserves the presumption of innocence and the support of those who know her best," a spokesperson for Mayor Adams' re-election campaign said.

Initial charges against Lewis-Martin

Back in December, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Lewis-Martin was involved in a "quid pro quo" and had been "engaged in a long-running bribery, money laundering and conspiracy scheme by using her position and authority as the chief adviser to the New York City mayor, the second-highest position in city government, to illegally influence city decisions in exchange for in excess of $100,000 in cash and other benefits for herself and her son, Glenn Martin II."

She previously pleaded not guilty to the initial indictment, which accused her of "naked cronyism" and favorable treatment of two real estate developers, Raizada "Pinky" Vaid and Mayank Dwivedi.

"We allege that Lewis-Martin acted as an on-call consultant for Vaid and Dwivedi, serving at their pleasure to resolve whatever issues they had with DOB on their construction projects," Bragg said at the time.

Bragg alleged the two made two $50,000 payments to a joint bank account shared by Lewis-Martin and her son, who allegedly used the money to buy a $113,000 Porsche.

Aidala previously said that all Lewis-Martin did was help constituents cut through government red tape.

"We're very confident that the New Yorkers using their common sense in this courthouse will understand the ridiculousness of these charges ... I know there's a political motive here. This is ridiculous," Aidala said in December.