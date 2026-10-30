NYC Marathon 2026 start times and how to track the race

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is set for Sunday, Nov. 1, with tens of thousands of runners from around the world expected to take part.

Last year, a record 59,226 runners crossed the finish line, according to New York Road Runners.

Here's what to know about when the event steps off and how you can follow runners along the way.

When is the 2026 NYC Marathon?

This year's marathon falls on Nov. 1.

The annual event always takes place on the first Sunday in November.

2026 NYC Marathon start times and schedule

Participants will take off from the start line in waves between 8-11:30 a.m., starting with the wheelchair divisions.

The start times are as follows:

8 a.m.: Men's professional wheelchair division

Men's professional wheelchair division 8:02 a.m.: Women's professional wheelchair division

Women's professional wheelchair division 8:22 a.m.: Handcycles and select athletes with disabilities

Handcycles and select athletes with disabilities 8:35 a.m.: Professional women's open division

Professional women's open division 9:05 a.m.: Professional men's open division

Professional men's open division 9:10 a.m.: Wave 1

Wave 1 9:45 a.m.: Wave 2

Wave 2 10:20 a.m.: Wave 3

Wave 3 10:55 a.m.: Wave 4

Wave 4 11:30 a.m.: Wave 5

Runners will want to make sure their alarms and watches are correct; daylight saving time ends Sunday, meaning the clocks will fall back one hour at 2 a.m.

NYC Marathon live tracker and results

Spectators can get live updates on participants' progress during the race using the NYRR interactive tracker at liveresults.nyrr.org. You can search for a runner using their name or bib number.

Official results will be posted at results.nyrr.org once the race is over.

Where to watch the NYC Marathon in person

Spectators can line most of the course between Miles 3-26 to cheer on runners. There is no viewing area available at the start line or on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Race organizers recommend the following on-course viewing locations:

Brooklyn

Fourth Avenue (Miles 2-4)

Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint (Miles 10-13)

Queens

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1)

Manhattan

First Avenue (Miles 16-18)

East Harlem (Miles 18-20)

First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20)

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24)

Columbus Circle

A limited number of seats are also available for purchase for the East Side Grandstand, which offers a view of the final 200 meters of the course and the finish line. Those tickets can be purchased here.

More information for spectators, including guidelines and safety tips, can be found here.

Map of 2026 NYC Marathon route

For the first time in 15 years, the 26.2-mile course will be a little different.

New York Road Runners made some minor adjustments to the Bronx portion of the route in order to minimize the impact on the community.

The race will begin, as always, in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, and take runners across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn. Runners will make their way to the Pulaski Bridge, where they will cross into Queens. Participants will take the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, then make their way up the East Side to the Willis Avenue Bridge and cross into the Bronx.

Once they cross the bridge, runners will encounter minor changes to the course before ultimately crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge back into Manhattan, heading south on Fifth Avenue. Finally, runners will enter Central Park and make their way to the finish line at 67th Street on West Drive.