2026 TCS New York City Marathon changing course for Bronx section of race

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon course is changing for the first time in 15 years.

The 26.2-mile course is getting some minor adjustments to the Bronx section. It comes as the New York Road Runners celebrate the 50th anniversary of the race.

Participants start on Staten Island, then go through Brooklyn neighborhoods, up through Queens before crossing over Roosevelt Island and into Manhattan's East Side. They go up the Upper East Side to the Bronx before coming back down through Central Park, where they will finish.

Starting this year, runners will make a left onto East 135th Street and then make a right onto Alexander Avenue. Then, instead of making a left onto East 138th Street, they will turn left onto East 141st Street. Runners will then turn left onto Third Avenue, and then right onto East 138th Street to continue across the Madison Avenue Bridge.

New York City Marathon 2026 course map

New York City Marathon 2026 Course Page of

The marathon is held each year in the city on the first Sunday in November. This year, that's Nov. 1.

Thousands of people from across the world travel to the Big Apple to take part.

Anyone who wants to watch can do so in person or cheer on a runner from afar with the tracker on the NYRR app or online. Millions of spectators also watch the race along the route. Organizers have a list of recommended locations on the website.