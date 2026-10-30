NYC Marathon 2026 route maps detail runners' course through five boroughs

The New York City Marathon takes runners on a 26.2-mile course through all five boroughs.

Maps from New York Road Runners offer a detailed look at the 2026 route, which includes some minor changes compared to the past.

Where does the 2026 NYC Marathon start?

The start line for the New York City Marathon is in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island. Only registered runners and guides are allowed in the start area. There is no public access for specators.

Runners will start the race in waves, beginning with the men's professional wheelchair division at 8 a.m. Additional waves will be released periodically until the final wave steps off at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers recommend spectators who want to cheer on runners at the beginning of the race line up along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, where participants will exit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

More information is available at nyrr.org/tcsnycmarathon/the-start.

Map shows 2026 NYC Marathon route

After leaving Staten Island, runners will head up through Brooklyn into Queens, then cross over into Manhattan.

The route takes runners up Manhattan's East Side into the Bronx, where organizers say some changes have been made to minimize the impact to the community. The course then curves, bringing runners back down into Manhattan, where they head down Fifth Avenue.

The final portion of the course takes runners into Central Park, west along West 59th Street and back up into the park.

There will be numerous road and bridge closures along the route on Sunday.

Where is the NYC Marathon finish line?

The finish line is located inside Central Park near West 67th Street and West Drive.

Spectators can gather inside the park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet from the finish line. No chairs or seats are allowed in this area. Grandstand seats are available for purchase online.

After crossing the finish line, participants will receive a medal, a poncho and a bag containing some snacks, beverages and pain-relieving patches.

Runners will be able to exit the course at West 74th, 75th and 76th streets.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., West 69th, 70th and 71st streets between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West will serve as a designated area for runners to meet friends and family. Anyone entering that zone will be subject to bag inspection and screening.

The official course closure time is 10 p.m.

More information about the finish line area is available at nyrr.org/tcsnycmarathon/the-finish.