2026 NYC Marathon will shut down roads, bridges across the five boroughs. Get the full list.

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will shut down roads and bridges across the five boroughs Sunday.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic throughout the day. Runners, spectators and anyone just trying to get around the city are urged to take mass transit.

NYC Marathon street closures

The city Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures along the marathon course:

Staten Island (Main Route)

Staten Island Expressway

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Additional Embargo Locations in Staten Island Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard



Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street



Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street



Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street



Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road



Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place



West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard



Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard



Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue



Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road



School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue



Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard



McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue



Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue



Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Brooklyn (Main Route)

Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Additional Embargo Locations in Brooklyn 4th Avenue between 94thStreet and 92nd Street



94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue



Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street



Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street



Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street



7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street



74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue



6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street



Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue



Bedford Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Manhattan Avenue

Queens (Main Route)

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Additional Embargo Locations in Queens Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street



23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North



Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan (Main Route)

Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Additional Embargo Locations in Manhattan East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

Bronx (Main Route)

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 141st Street

East 141st Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 141st Street

East 138th Street between Morris Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Additional Embargo Locations in Bronx East 132nd Street between Willis Avenue Bridge and Bruckner Boulevard



Willis Avenue between Willas Avenue Bridge and Major Deegan Expressway North



East 140th Street between 3rd Avenue and Alexander Avenue



East 139th Street between Rider Avenue and Alexander Avenue



East 138th Street between Morris Avenue and Alexander Avenue



Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street



Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 141st Street

Manhattan (Main Route – Continued)

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Additional Embargo Locations in Manhattan 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue



5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street



Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street



West Drive



Terrace Drive



Center Drive



West 67th Street Approach to West Drive



West 77th Street Approach to West Drive



West 81st Street Approach to West Drive



West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Additional closures will be in place for the family reunion area near the marathon finish line:

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 81st Street

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 77th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

NYC Marathon bridge closures

On Saturday, the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions starting at 11 p.m. as crews prepare the roadway for the marathon.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will close to all non-emergency vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and the Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. and reopen around 4 p.m.

For more information about the closures, call (718) 692-5656.

How to get to the NYC Marathon by subway or Metro-North

The street closures will cause multiple bus diversions along the marathon route, which will be posted at mta.info and on the MTA app Sunday.

The MTA says runners traveling to Staten Island by ferry Sunday morning can take the 1 to South Ferry, the N/Q/R to Whitehall Street or the 4 to Bowling Green, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal.

There will be additional early-morning inbound Metro-North Railroad trains on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines arriving at Grand Central Terminal between 5:15-5:30 a.m. Runners can then transfer to downtown-bound 4 trains.

Once on Staten Island, shuttle buses will be available to take runners directly from the terminal to School Road at Bay Street.

The MTA notes the following service changes will be in effect Sunday morning:

Southbound 1 trains will run express from 137th Street to 96th Street.

Southbound A and D trains will run local from 125th Street to 59th Street.

Southbound C trains will run express from Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets to Utica Avenue.

Additional MTA employees will be available at subway stations near the finishing line and other viewing areas along the route to help with anticipated crowds.

Several Citi Bike stations will also be deactivated along the course. Citi Bike says to check the Lyft or Citi Bike app to track service impacts.