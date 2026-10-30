2026 NYC Marathon will shut down roads, bridges across the five boroughs. Get the full list.
The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will shut down roads and bridges across the five boroughs Sunday.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic throughout the day. Runners, spectators and anyone just trying to get around the city are urged to take mass transit.
NYC Marathon street closures
The city Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures along the marathon course:
Staten Island (Main Route)
- Staten Island Expressway
- Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
- Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
- Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street
- Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
- Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
- West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
- Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard
- Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
- Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
- School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue
- Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard
- McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
- Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
- Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Additional Embargo Locations in Staten Island
Brooklyn (Main Route)
- Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
- 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
- McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
- Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
- 4th Avenue between 94thStreet and 92nd Street
- 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
- Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
- Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street
- Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
- 7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
- 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street
- Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Manhattan Avenue
Additional Embargo Locations in Brooklyn
Queens (Main Route)
- 11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue
- 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
- 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
- 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
- Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
- Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
- Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
- Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
- Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
Additional Embargo Locations in Queens
Manhattan (Main Route)
- Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)
- East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
- East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
Additional Embargo Locations in Manhattan
Bronx (Main Route)
- Willis Avenue Bridge
- East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 141st Street
- East 141st Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 141st Street
- East 138th Street between Morris Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
- East 132nd Street between Willis Avenue Bridge and Bruckner Boulevard
- Willis Avenue between Willas Avenue Bridge and Major Deegan Expressway North
- East 140th Street between 3rd Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- East 139th Street between Rider Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- East 138th Street between Morris Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
- Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 141st Street
Additional Embargo Locations in Bronx
Manhattan (Main Route – Continued)
- Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
- East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
- West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
- Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street
- West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
- 90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street
- West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
- Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
- Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
- West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive
- 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
- Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street
- West Drive
- Terrace Drive
- Center Drive
- West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
- West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
Additional Embargo Locations in Manhattan
Additional closures will be in place for the family reunion area near the marathon finish line:
- Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 81st Street
- West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- Columbus Avenue between West 77th Street and Broadway
- Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle
- West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
NYC Marathon bridge closures
On Saturday, the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions starting at 11 p.m. as crews prepare the roadway for the marathon.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will close to all non-emergency vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and the Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. and reopen around 4 p.m.
For more information about the closures, call (718) 692-5656.
How to get to the NYC Marathon by subway or Metro-North
The street closures will cause multiple bus diversions along the marathon route, which will be posted at mta.info and on the MTA app Sunday.
The MTA says runners traveling to Staten Island by ferry Sunday morning can take the 1 to South Ferry, the N/Q/R to Whitehall Street or the 4 to Bowling Green, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal.
There will be additional early-morning inbound Metro-North Railroad trains on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines arriving at Grand Central Terminal between 5:15-5:30 a.m. Runners can then transfer to downtown-bound 4 trains.
Once on Staten Island, shuttle buses will be available to take runners directly from the terminal to School Road at Bay Street.
The MTA notes the following service changes will be in effect Sunday morning:
- Southbound 1 trains will run express from 137th Street to 96th Street.
- Southbound A and D trains will run local from 125th Street to 59th Street.
- Southbound C trains will run express from Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets to Utica Avenue.
Additional MTA employees will be available at subway stations near the finishing line and other viewing areas along the route to help with anticipated crowds.
Several Citi Bike stations will also be deactivated along the course. Citi Bike says to check the Lyft or Citi Bike app to track service impacts.