NYC Legionnaires' disease outbreak has killed 3 and sickened dozens. Here's how the city is responding.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease and deadly NYC outbreak

New York City Department of Health inspectors are fanning out across Central Harlem to inspect cooling towers amid a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

So far there have been 67 cases identified since July 25. Three people have died.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe and potentially deadly form of pneumonia.

It's not spread person-to-person, but rather through mist in the air. City officials believe cooling towers on the tops of 11 buildings are the source of the bacteria Legionella pneumophila, which grows in warm, stagnant water, causing the outbreak.

The towers atop those 11 buildings have since been cleaned.

"They sometimes can have Legionella growing inside of them. There is a special maintenance that each of these facilities uses and does on a regular basis, they prevent the colonization of their water systems with Legionella, but sometimes, even despite the best maintenance, this can still be a problem," said Dr. Aaron Glatt, Chair of Medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams said building owners in the area have also been instructed to conduct inspections.

"If we find any source of Legionnaires' disease, we are instructing the building owners to do a full remediation within 24 hours," Adams said in a post on social media.

The outbreak began July 25, and is mostly contained to five Central Harlem zip codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

Adams is urging anyone in the area with flulike symptoms to seek medical help. People at higher risk include those over age 50, and smokers. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills and trouble breathing.

Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics. Complications are less likely if treatment begins early.

Click here for more information about Legionnaires' disease from the New York City Department of Health.