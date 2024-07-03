Illegal pot shop in NYC busted for printing fake labels, sheriff's office says. Here's what they found.

NEW YORK -- As the crackdown on New York City's illegal cannabis shops continues, investigators say they found one store making its own colorful, misleading cartoon packages in Brooklyn.

The New York City Sheriff's Office seized at least 50 pounds of marijuana from behind the blacked-out storefront Tuesday in Sheepshead Bay.

CBS New York's Ali Bauman was there as the sheriff's office sifted through more than $1 million worth of marijuana in all different forms at the unlicensed shop.

1st printing press found inside illegal pot shop

The New York City Sheriff's Office says it found an illegal cannabis shop making its own colorful, misleading cartoon packages in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. CBS New York

Investigators said the products had already been packaged for distribution using a printing press that was found inside the store.

"Some of these labels are indicating it's from California, which it's not, and it's kids packaging, which is endangering our community right now," said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

Miranda said the printer is a clear indication the location distributes unregistered and untaxed pot to unlicensed shops around the city.

"This is the first printing press we've recovered, and it'll be part of the ongoing investigation," he said.

Unknown chemicals added to cannabis

Investigators also recovered chemicals used to flavor marijuana.

"The illegal market, when they're mixing chemicals into the flower product, people are no longer smoking cannabis, they're smoking the chemicals being mixed in," said Miranda.

He said it's "clearly false labeling," and the sheriff's office was tipped off to the location by complaints from neighbors.

"Everything we target in our inspections, and the reason we're out here doing this, is this store is identified as that, this location needs to be shut down," he said. "We hear your complaints, we're responding to your complaints. And please, make sure you keep us informed."

The seized products were stored as evidence. The store will be fined, and at least two of the employees face felony counterfeit charges.