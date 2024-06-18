Legal cannabis sales up across New York amid crackdown on illegal shops, governor says

NEW YORK -- New York is making major progress against illegal cannabis shops at both the city and state levels, officials say.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams discussed the crackdown at a press conference Tuesday.

Illegal marijuana shops shut down across New York

Hochul says since the New York State Cannabis Enforcement Task Force was launched on May 21, they have shut down 114 illegal stores and seized over $29 million worth of illegal products. She also says legal dispensaries located near the shuttered illegal shops have since seen a 27% rise in sales.

Adams says the city's "Operation Padlock to Protect" has resulted in the closure of nearly 400 smoke shops and seizure of $13.3 million in illegal products in "a matter of weeks."

They say many of the products are meant to target children.

Holding up cannabis products designed to resemble the packaging for children's cereal and cupcake mix, Hochul said, "This is designed for one purpose, and that is to get our young people hooked early on and get them wanting this and craving this. That's not allowed in the state of New York."

The New York State Cannabis Enforcement Task Force is about a month into its 90-day plan.

New York's legal cannabis program undergoing an overhaul

In May, the governor announced a major overhaul of the Office of Cannabis Management after a review of the state's rollout of legalized marijuana found a number of missteps.

The crackdown on illegal shops is just one part of that overhaul. Other steps include fixing the internal licensing process, with plans to clear up the backlog of applications and a goal of completing new license applications within 90 days.

Watch CBS2 News at 5 p.m. for more on this story.