Congressman Dan Goldman says he confronted ICE agents arresting asylum seekers at routine hearings in NYC

New York Congressman Dan Goldman says he witnessed federal immigration agents with masks arresting asylum seekers at routine court appearances in New York City.

The recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity came after the Trump administration increased arrest quotas, which has shaken the city's immigrant community and sparked protests over "expedited removals."

Congressman Goldman confronts ICE agents in NYC

Goldman said he confronted ICE agents last week in the lobby a building where immigration hearings are held and his office is located. It followed a night of chaotic protests over ICE tactics in New York City.

"There were about a dozen plainclothes ICE agents, many who had masks ready to put on, waiting for immigrants coming out of their regularly-scheduled court appearances," Goldman said Sunday on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Rep. Dan Goldman's office released video it says shows the congressman confronting federal immigration agents waiting to arrest asylum seekers at routine court hearings in New York City. Rep. Dan Goldman's office

The latest outcry over ICE started with the detainment of a Bronx public school student following an asylum hearing. Over 20 protesters were then arrested at a demonstration after several more people were detained at the federal immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

"These are people seeking legal status here the right way," Goldman, who confronted agents at 290 Broadway, said. "None of these people are criminals, none of them are murderers or child rapists. None of that."

The Democratic congressman said arresting unsuspecting asylum seekers trying to follow the law will have negative effects down the line.

"It also creates really perverse incentives," he said. "So other people must react to this and say, well, if I go to court, I'm gonna get picked up and kicked out, so I'm not gonna go to court, and I'm gonna go further underground, and I'm not gonna pay taxes through my work visa, and I'm not gonna pay social security ... which creates more desperation."

"Why are you wearing masks to hide your face?"

Goldman said he asked the agents why they had masks and if they were told to ramp up arrests, but he said they did not respond.

"I was a federal prosecutor for 10 years. I worked with ICE agents, I worked with law enforcement agents. I never saw any of them wear masks. This is brand new," he said, "and the question is, if everything is legitimate and proper, why are you wearing masks to hide your face?"

The Department of Homeland Security has said the masks protect agents from doxing.

