Heat waves take a mental health toll. Here's why our brains get stressed when it's too hot outside.

NEW YORK -- Physical effects of heat waves, like heat stroke, are widely known. But scientists are now sounding the alarm on the psychological consequences of extremely high temperatures.

Right now, New York City is dealing with the Tri-State Area's third heat wave of 2024. Temperatures could feel like 95-110 degrees between Monday and Wednesday.

When temperatures soar, data shows an 8% increase in emergency room visits for mental health issues, a 9% increase in aggravated assaults and a 20% increase in homicides.

Heat puts stress on the brain

Dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine - neurotransmitters that make us feel well, peaceful and happy - are also involved in regulating body temperature. Doing both puts a lot of stress on the brain when temperatures rise, and some people are incredibly sensitive to it.

Issues could include insomnia, aggression, difficulty concentrating, sensitivity to psychotropic medication and exacerbation of existing mental illness - like anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

Summer seasonal affective disorder

We typically hear about season affective disorder in the winter, when days are shorter and people may not get enough sunlight. But a subset of patients can experience major depression during summer months because of the load heat puts on the brain.

People sensitive to heat tend to isolate themselves, stay indoors and not socialize as much during summertime.

Urban heat effect



The urban heat effect is an example of climate change, but also climate inequality and how climate change affects people in underserved areas more.

Temperature can be 20 degrees hotter on concrete or asphalt compared to grass because it absorbs, retains and radiates heat.

People who don't have constant access to air conditioning at home should use public spaces, like libraries, to cool off during the day.

Find a New York City cooling center near you here.

Where are the best pools and beaches in NYC? Click here.

How to beat the heat

Stay hydrated, and be aware that heat puts stress on the body and mind.

Have a conversation with your doctor if you're on psychiatric medications. You may need to adjust dosages this time of year.

Use fans and air conditioning to stay cool at night. Getting good sleep is probably the best thing you can do for your mental health during a heat wave.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast