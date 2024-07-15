NYC, N.J. coping with another heat wave on the East Coast. Here's what to expect.

The First Alert Weather Team has put us on Red Alert through Wednesday due to excessive heat and humidity in New York City, New Jersey and the entire Tri-State Area. That heat and humidity will make it feel like 95-110.

CBS2

We cracked 90 on Sunday, with triple-digit heat indices across parts of New Jersey. Those extreme temperatures will spread into New York City Monday, making it one of the hottest days of the season thus far.

CBS2

That said, the National Weather Service has placed our area under a Heat Advisory, with Excessive Heat Warnings posted for parts of Central and South Jersey.

To add insult to injury, a few storms can't be ruled out Monday afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong. The main concern with these storms will be downpours, localized flooding, damaging winds and even some hail.

CBS2

Temperatures spike tomorrow with heat indices near 105 in the city and 110 across the interior. The only good news is the dew points may not be quite as high, so that may offer a little relief. The bottom line, however, is it's going to be dangerously hot, so plan for it.

Wednesday will remain hot and humid with strong thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

You can always get the latest forecast and alerts from the First Alert Weather Team.