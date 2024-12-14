Rain, wintry precipitation in New York's forecast for a First Alert Weather Day on Monday

Weekend forecast for NYC

Saturday morning was the coldest morning in New York City since Feb. 25, with a low of 26. Cold air remains locked in place across the Tri-State Area tonight into Sunday, but a warmup is on the way. Widespread low temperatures in the teens and 20s are expected again tonight.

After a sunny start, clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

First Alert Weather Day on Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday for Sussex, Passaic, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester and Fairfield counties.

CBS News New York

By late Sunday night into Monday morning, our next chance of precipitation will roll into the region. While most areas will see rain, some areas, particularly north and west of the city, could see a blend of wintry precipitation.

CBS News New York

At the onset of this event, the dominant wintry precipitation type in our northwestern zones will be snow. However, a changeover to freezing rain is then expected for a bit, ultimately changing over to plain rain. The period of freezing rain is most concerning but thankfully is not expected to last long.

CBS News New York

Ice accumulations could range from a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. Snow totals will also be on the lighter side, mainly ranging between 1-3 inches. And as far as rainfall totals, most areas will average around a half an inch.

Once that system moves out by Monday afternoon, multiple other chances of precipitation will arrive throughout the coming week. Unlike Monday morning's event, the succeeding events will mainly be just regular rain, as a rebound in temperatures will be in place. Highs could even approach 60 by Tuesday.