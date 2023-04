NYC Ferry transports 1M passengers during first 13 weeks of 2023

NEW YORK -- NYC Ferry is reporting record ridership.

More than 1 million people boarded ferries during the first three months of 2023.

Most people are traveling the East River, Astoria and Soundview routes.

In February, a faster route was added in South Brooklyn that reduces the commute by 20 minutes.

The ferry system launched in 2017.