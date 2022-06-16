NYC Council looking to crack down on gun trafficking and dealers

New York City Council cracking down on gun trafficking

NEW YORK -- Several New York City Council members will introduce a bill Thursday aimed at reducing gun violence.

The bill focuses on the illegal flow of firearms into the city and dealers who sell guns that wind up being used to commit crimes.

In wake of several high-profile shootings, lawmakers on all levels are working in overdrive, trying to figure out how to combat the violence.

Surveillance cameras captured a shooter open fire on a busy street last week in Hamilton Heights. Two people were hurt.

"It's definitely getting concerning," one resident told CBS2.

Crimes like this and a rash of mass shootings -- from Buffalo, New York to Uvalde, Texas -- have put pressure on politicians.

The new bill being introduced at City Hall will require:

Critical reporting on the dealers who sell guns used in crimes

Identifying the locations and details of firearm seizures and surrenders

Coordinating state and municipalities to work together to prevent gun violence

"The NYPD has always been quite careful about who they give permission to carry guns, and that has really kept the number of people carrying guns lawfully way down," Richard Aborn, president of Citizens Crime Commission, told CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

The president of Citizens Crime Commission says just 1,700 New Yorkers have the right to carry.

But with the Supreme Court poised to overturn New York's strict gun carry laws, the big worry are the people who have been issued permits to have guns in their homes, which can also be used on a firing range. Conceivably, they could be turned into concealed carry permits.

That Supreme Court opinion is expected within the next couple weeks.

Last week, a group of bipartisan senators outlined modest reforms to the nation's gun laws. Negotiations are still working to finalize the text of the bill, but the proposal includes enhanced background checks for gun buyers under 21, incentives for states to implement so-called "red flag laws," and funding for mental health services.

Meanwhile, New York State is also tightening its gun laws.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a 10-bill package that includes prohibiting the sale of semi-automatic weapons to those under 21 and banning most body armor sales for civilians.

The bulk of the latest New York State laws go into effect in 30 days, while the new age for purchasing rifles will take effect in 90 days.