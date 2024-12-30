Congestion pricing ruling in New Jersey will not delay start date, MTA CEO says

MTA says it has the right to hike congestion pricing toll 25% on gridlock alert days

MTA says it has the right to hike congestion pricing toll 25% on gridlock alert days

MTA says it has the right to hike congestion pricing toll 25% on gridlock alert days

NEW YORK -- New York City congestion pricing will start this weekend as planned, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber says, despite a New Jersey judge partially siding with some who sought to delay it.

In an opinion released Monday, a federal judge granted some motions in the State of New Jersey's lawsuit against the MTA's Manhattan tolling plan, but denied others.

Lieber said the judge did not stop the agency from charging drivers $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street starting Sunday, Jan. 5.

"We're gratified that on virtually every issue, Judge Gordon agreed with the New York federal court and rejected New Jersey's claim that the Environmental Assessment approved 18 months ago was deficient. Most important, the decision does not interfere with the program's scheduled implementation this coming Sunday, Jan. 5. On the two remaining issues where the Judge requested that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) provide additional data -- information that was not yet before the Court in this proceeding -- we're confident that the subsequent Federal actions, including the approval of the revised, reduced toll rates, did put those issues to rest," a statement from Lieber said.

However, the attorney representing New Jersey contends the MTA can no longer implement congestion pricing as planned.

"We welcome the court's ruling today in the congestion pricing lawsuit. Because of New Jersey's litigation, the judge has ordered a remand, and the MTA therefore cannot proceed with implementing the current congestion pricing proposal on January 5, 2025," Attorney Randy Mastro's statement said. "The judge determined that the Federal Highway Administration acted arbitrarily and capriciously in approving the MTA's plan, that the FHWA's decision provided no rational explanation of mitigation commitments, that New York changed its tolling scheme significantly after it gained federal approval, and that more consideration is needed before the current congestion pricing proposal may take effect."

New York judges refused to delay congestion pricing

Last week, two New York federal judges refused to delay congestion pricing. Plaintiffs including Rockland County, the United Federation of Teachers, the U.S. Trucking Association of New York, and a group called New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing Tax filed lawsuits challenging the plan and were seeking a similar injunction.

Any delay could potentially be the end of New York congestion pricing altogether. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office Jan. 20, has said he would like to kill the plan. Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents some of the city's northern suburbs, also promised to push legislation denying the MTA federal funds if the tolls are in effect.

Congestion pricing plan details

CBS News New York

Congestion pricing cleared a key legislative hurdle in November. It was paused earlier in the year, then "un-paused" after the election.

Gov. Kathy Hochul revised the plan to included a less expensive toll, which was initially $15. Under the new plan, the daytime toll with an E-ZPass would cost $9 from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday for the next two years. In 2028, the MTA could then raise it up to $12. Tolls will be 75% lower during off-peak hours in a bid to encourage more overnight deliveries.

The congestion prizing zone covers Manhattan south of 60th Street, and includes the Lincoln, Holland, Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels, along with the Williamsburg, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges.

There are some exemptions, including for emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, and for certain low-income drivers and people with medical conditions that keep them from utilizing mass transit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.