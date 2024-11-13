Gov. Kathy Hochul to make NYC congestion pricing announcement Thursday

NEW YORK -- Governor Kathy Hochul is set to make an announcement Thursday about congestion pricing in New York City, her office said.

"Governor Hochul paused congestion pricing because a daily $15 toll was too much for hard-working New Yorkers in this economic climate. Tomorrow, the Governor will announce the path forward to fund mass transit, unclog our streets and improve public health by reducing air pollution," Hochul's office said Wednesday.

The governor has previously said she wanted to end her pause on the plan, and reduce the toll from $15 to $9.

"These conversations are not new. We have been in communication with the White House, the Federal Highway Administration, [President Joe] Biden's chief of staff, Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg since June," Hochul said on Tuesday.

Hochul paused the program just weeks before it was set to start back in June. She now appears to be poised to try to launch the program before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has vowed to kill it.

Word of Hochul's desire to end her pause on the program drew the ire of a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday.

"Gov. Hochul can do all she wants over the next two months to try and jam this through and in the end, this program will be dead, period," said Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents several communities in the northern suburbs.

Lawler said he would introduce a bill called the Anti-Congestion Tax Act, which would deny the MTA federal aid if drivers are charged a fee to enter Manhattan's Central Bustiness District, below 60th Street.

Republican lawmakers have vowed to block the rollout until Trump gets into office in January 2025. Meanwhile, several lawsuits have been filed on both sides.