NYC starts enforcing new compost rules next week. Here's how it will work.

The countdown to compost is on in New York City.

Starting April 1, all food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard waste must be separated from the garbage and set out for composting.

The new rules took effect last November, but enforcement begins next week. Buildings with one to eight units will face a $25 fine on the first offense, followed by $50 for a second and $100 for a third. Buildings with nine or more units start off at $100 for the first offense and go up to $300 for a third.

The Department of Sanitation says they issued more than 27,000 warnings during the probationary period.

"These are the same supervisors that go out, check segments and see what materials have been placed out," DSNY Acting Commissioner Javier Lojan said. "And if they get confirmation that they didn't put their organic waste out for collection, then they're subject to the fine."

Compost bin

Owners and property managers of buildings with four or more units are required to have a designated storage area with clearly labeled compost bins.

Bins must be 55 gallons or smaller and have a secure lid. They can be lined with paper, clear plastic or compostable bags to keep them clean.

Other tips for keeping bins clean:

Close after every use, keep the lid shut and tightly secured

Use paper, clear plastic or compostable bags to line the bin

Drain liquids from scraps before placing them into the bin

Use paper or baking soda at the bottom of the bin to absorb excess moisture

Put food scraps into your freezer before emptying them into your building's compost bin

If you don't have a designated compost bin, you can use any bin of that size with a secure lid and order a free composting label from the Sanitation Department. You can also buy the brown bins online here.

How to compost

The Sanitation Department picks up all food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard waste, including:

All food scraps, including meat, bones, shells, and dairy

Prepared and cooked foods

Greasy uncoated paper plates and pizza boxes

All leaf and yard waste, including flowers and Christmas trees

Products certified or labeled compostable

Oversized yard waste can be placed into a paper lawn or leaf bag or in clear plastic bags, and twigs and branches should get bundled up and placed next to bins.

Some things not to compost include pet waste, medical waste, diapers, foam personal or hygiene products.

Want to see your hard work pay off? The city turns those scraps into compost for several projects throughout the region, and you can even take some home at these pickup locations.