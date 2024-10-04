Compost collection begins across NYC this weekend. Here's what to know.

NYC will begin collecting compost from all residences this weekend

NEW YORK — Compost collection will expand across New York City's five boroughs starting this weekend.

While some New Yorkers see it as an inconvenience, the Department of Sanitation emphasizes its benefit to the environment and the city's fight against rats.

Compost rules in NYC

Recycling day will also be compost collection day starting Sunday. The city will collect compost from all 3.5 million residences across the five boroughs.

Compost is essentially food waste and even lawn trimmings – anything biodegradable which can be decomposed back into the earth.

"We like to say if you can cook it or grow it, you can throw it," Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

After pickup, the compost gets broken down into soil or renewable energy.

Compost bins have been out in Brooklyn and Queens since last year as part of Sanitation's pilot program. Tisch says it's seen a record number of diverted material – 260 million pounds last fiscal year.

"And so we are looking for next year, with the other three boroughs coming on line, to divert record amounts of material from landfill," she said.

New Yorkers can now get their free bin online by clicking here or label their own that's 55 gallons or less.

For residents and landlords who are new to this, there are info sessions on composting through December.

Sanitation wants to get New Yorkers used to compost collection, so it won't start enforcement until April 2025. If it finds food waste in trash bags during spot checks, fines would start at $25 for single family homes up to an eight-unit building. Buildings with more than eight units will get a starting fine of $100.

Benefits of composting in NYC

Many in Manhattan and the Bronx have already gotten a head start. Leading up to this, Elizabeth Youngbar has been dropping her compost off at the public compost bins on the Upper East Side.

"I take out my garbage way less ... My main garbage at home, like, doesn't start smelling like food," she said.

Removing food waste from plastic bags comes with another win for the city.

"It's probably one of the best rat mitigation strategies there is. We have to get the food waste out of the black bags," Tisch said.