NYC's Clean Soil Bank turns excavated dirt into vital resource for urban farms: "Really valuable material"

Some of New York City's biggest construction projects are also helping fresh foods grow in urban farms and community gardens in the five boroughs, and beyond.

Trucks carrying valuable dirt from beneath construction sites regularly roll into the city's Clean Soil Bank in East New York, Brooklyn, which is run by the NYC Office of Environmental Remediation.

"Deep in the excavation, you have really clean soil, hasn't seen the light of day for 10,000 years, and it's pristine mineral soil, not contaminated. It's really valuable material," said Zach Schreiber, assistant director and program manager of the NYC Clean Soil Bank.

Valuable soil no longer going to waste

Schreiber said the program is reshaping how cities think about soil reuse.

"We've been approached by other countries, and we've heard about similar efforts that they're trying to start up. And they often look at us as an early model of this type of municipally-led recycling and beneficial use of what's been typically considered a waste material," Schreiber said.

The New York City Clean Soil Bank in East New York. CBS News New York

Mounds of dirt as high as 15 feet are sorted by gravel size at the Forbell Street stockpile.

Once treated as waste and hauled out of state, the soil is now recognized as a valuable and in-demand resource. The recycling hub, which opened in 2020, provides soil free of charge to private contractors and gardening projects across the five boroughs, with recipients covering only transportation costs.

"You reduce the truck traffic to 5 to 20 miles roundtrip and you reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 70-90% per truck," Schreiber explained.

Helping urban farmers feed hungry New Yorkers

City compost is mixed on-site with sandy sediment to create a nutrient-rich blend suitable for growing.

Some of the soil ends up going back to private and public building projects, after rigorous testing for contamination. But a portion also goes to community gardens, school yards, and urban farms working to feed New Yorkers facing food insecurity.

The New York City Clean Soil Bank in East New York. CBS News New York

One such farm in Arverne, Queens, is run by The Campaign Against Hunger, which has grown around 25,000 pounds of food across its four farms.

"New York City has so much potential for growing. We solely depend on community gardens and urban farms like us to make sure that our neighbors have access to locally grown food," said Senior Farm Manager Jenae Russell.

Russell pointed to seedlings of beets, carrots and greens taking root in beds filled with soil supplied by the soil bank.

Asked what she hopes to grow this spring, Russell said: "Over a hundred varieties of vegetables. So you name it, we're probably growing it."

In a city where land is at a premium, the soil beneath it is proving just as valuable.

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