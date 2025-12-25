Local nonprofits face rising demand, funding losses as Brooklyn Org steps in to fill gaps

As the year comes to a close, Brooklyn nonprofits say 2025 has been one of their most challenging years yet, as federal funding cuts collide with rising demand for services across the borough.

At the Campaign Against Hunger's warehouse in East New York, workers pack bags of produce and load boxes bound for distribution at a local church. Founder and CEO Dr. Melony Samuels said more families are relying on programs like the organization's Cyber Pantry, especially during the colder months.

"It's winter now, families cannot stand on line. It's very difficult for those with wheelchairs, we are able to go door to door," Samuels said.

The 27-year-old nonprofit has been hit hard this year after losing millions in government support.

"It's a sad story, but 2025 has been the most difficult year for the Campaign Against Hunger," she says. "We lost $3.3 million... in government funding. That was devastating, not just for the Campaign Against Hunger, but for the families we're serving. It meant for us to cut all our services. We were asking families who would pick up food every every other week, we had to change to monthly."

A survey conducted by Brooklyn Org underscores how widespread the problem has become. According to the nonprofit, 94% of Brooklyn-based organizations reported higher demand for services this year compared with last year, while 60% said they lost federal funding.

"So many nonprofits are struggling because of the federal cuts, even if they receive city funding. If city funding has been impacted then by federal cuts, then those nonprofits have also been impacted," said Jocelynne Rainey, President and CEO of Brooklyn Org.

In response, Brooklyn Org launched a campaign to raise $5 million to help offset the funding gaps. So far, the effort has reached a major milestone.

"Brooklyn really delivered. We are already halfway to our goal," Rainey said.

Sixteen local nonprofits have already received a combined $1.5 million in grants, including $135,000 for the Campaign Against Hunger.

"It is definitely a lifeline, not just for us, but for 12,000 families that the Campaign Against Hunger serve every week," Samuels said.

Another recipient, Churches United for Fair Housing, received $45,000 to support its work fighting poverty and displacement. Executive Director and co-founder Rob Solano said the organization has been navigating uncertainty after losing a federal grant earlier this year. While leaders hope to secure new funding in 2026, the Brooklyn Org grant is helping stabilize operations for now.

"We can use that money to ensure that our programs do not skip a beat. We can continue to help our organization, help New Yorkers every day, look for affordable housing, looking for food, and looking for support," Solano said.

Rainey said the campaign's success reflects neighbors stepping up after seeing the impact of these organizations firsthand.

"I think that we all know intrinsically that if if our neighbors are struggling, then we're struggling. Right? All quality of life is better if people are doing better," she said.

Brooklyn Org said it hopes to expand its community grantmaking by 25% over the next year.

