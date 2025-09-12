New Yorkers gather in Madison Square Park to mourn Charlie Kirk

Over 100 New Yorkers gathered at Madison Square Park on Friday to mourn Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old co-founded Turning Point USA, an organization for young conservatives, and hosted a daily conservative talk radio show. He amassed millions of followers on social media and was considered an influential voice for younger members of the Republican Party.

Kirk remembered as an inspiration

Over 150 people gathered at the reflecting pool in Madison Square Park at 26th Street and Madison Avenue for a candlelight vigil Friday evening.

Among them was Michael Gianino, who founded a Turning Point USA chapter at Baruch College. He said Kirk inspired him to take stock of his political views and learn to articulate and defend them. It's something Kirk did at so-called "Prove Me Wrong" events, such as the one he was holding when he was assassinated.

"I had the privilege of meeting him over the summer at the Turning Point Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. He's been an absolute inspiration to me," Gianino said. "Where I go to school, they push a lot of leftwing ideologies, and oftentimes, people sit there silently. So it was very inspiring to me to hear Charlie debating and challenging ideas that are considered social norms, especially in a city such as this."

Republican candidate for mayor Curtis Sliwa also attended the vigil.

Many expressed relief that a suspect is in custody, and the system can play its role bringing justice to Kirk's family.

Employee fired from Adams administration over Kirk comments

Meanwhile, an employee in Mayor Eric Adams' administration has been fired for comments he made about Kirk's murder.

Tony Herbert, a longtime community advocate who served in City Hall's Community Affairs Unit, claimed his killing amounted to "karma" in a video posted to social media.

According to the mayor's office, Herbert was on leave when he posted the comments and has since been terminated.

"We unequivocally denounce these remarks, which in no way reflect the values of the Adams administration. As Mayor Adams said yesterday, political violence has no place in our city or in our nation, and it's time we all turn down the temperature and stand united against hate," the mayor's office said in a statement, in part.