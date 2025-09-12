Watch Live: Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, speaks out for first time since fatal shooting

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, is speaking out Friday evening for the first time since her husband's death.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, died Wednesday after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University. He was speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor "Prove Me Wrong" debate, where he invites students to challenge his political and cultural views.

Law enforcement officials on Friday announced the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

Erika Kirk, 36, was born in Arizona and graduated from Arizona State University. She also played NCAA women's basketball for Regis University in Colorado, according to her biography on her website.

Vice President JD Vance (R) second lady Usha Vance (C) and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two while escorting the body of Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Eric Thayer / Getty Images

She won the Miss Arizona USA title in 2012 and later earned a Juris Master's degree in American Legal Studies from Liberty University in 2017. She is currently studying for a doctorate in Biblical studies at Liberty University, her website says.

Erika Kirk began dating Charlie Kirk in 2018 and they married in 2021. The couple had two children: a 1-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

Erika Kirk founded Proclaim, a faith-based clothing line, and hosts a podcast, "Midweek Rise Up," according to her website.

How to watch Erika Kirk's remarks

Friday, Sept. 12 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBS News

