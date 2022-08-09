Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC Black Pride looks to celebrate Black LGBTQ+ culture while building community

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Black Pride kicks off with Harlem town hall
NYC Black Pride kicks off with Harlem town hall 04:29

NEW YORK -- Pride is celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities every June, but NYC Black Pride is recognized in August.

Ahead of this year's festivities, there will be a town hall at the Apollo Theater, focusing on issues concerning Black gay men.

Admission is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 253 West 125th Street. 

CBS News New York recently heard from Emil Wilbekin, a journalist, media executive and founder of Native Son, the media platform presenting the town hall. Watch their full interview above. 

CLICK HERE for more information about NYC Black Pride, and HERE for more on Native Son.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 8:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.