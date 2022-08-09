NYC Black Pride looks to celebrate Black LGBTQ+ culture while building community

NEW YORK -- Pride is celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities every June, but NYC Black Pride is recognized in August.

Ahead of this year's festivities, there will be a town hall at the Apollo Theater, focusing on issues concerning Black gay men.

Admission is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 253 West 125th Street.

CBS News New York recently heard from Emil Wilbekin, a journalist, media executive and founder of Native Son, the media platform presenting the town hall. Watch their full interview above.

CLICK HERE for more information about NYC Black Pride, and HERE for more on Native Son.