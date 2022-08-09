Watch CBS News

NYC Black Pride kicks off with Harlem town hall

Pride is celebrated by LGBTQ+ communities every June, but NYC Black Pride is recognized in August. Ahead of this year's festivities, there will be a town hall at the Apollo Theater, focusing on issues concerning Black gay men.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.