New York City agencies, politicians get in on April Fools' Day fun

NEW YORK - April Fools' Day 2024 has now come and gone, but a number of New York City agencies and politicians took advantage of the opportunity to have a bit of fun.

The rumors are true! We're the first government agency to release a makeup line.



Our 'Eyes On The Road' eyeshadow palette will raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Look where you're going, and look good doing it. pic.twitter.com/sAPJvQlJcb — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 1, 2024

New York City's Department of Transportation posted a photo on X debuting their new "Eyes On The Road" series of eyeshadow. Colors included "stop," "go," "yield," "I'm walkin' here," "asphalt," "bike lane," and "bus lane."

"Our 'Eyes On The Road' eyeshadow palette will raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Look where you're going, and look good doing it," the DOT posted.

Get ready to scream New York, our mandatory #GetThrillsDone program starts today😱



DOB inspectors will examine skyscrapers to find suitable locations for the instillation of rollercoaster tracks! Creating a new system for both fun and effective transport from rooftop to rooftop! pic.twitter.com/YdRfbvhG9D — NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) April 1, 2024

The New York City Department of Buildings also got in the fun, unveiling their "plan" to have inspectors "find suitable locations for the installation of rollercoaster tracks" atop the city's skyscrapers, touting "a new system for both fun and effective transport from rooftop to rooftop!"

Today we’re unveiling a groundbreaking rodent control program that will harness the power of nature to combat the city's rat infestation issue.🐀



We’re partnering with wildlife experts to introduce a large-scale deployment of natural predators in the form of non-venomous snakes. pic.twitter.com/nloBJDsmkj — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) April 1, 2024

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher took the opportunity to jokingly unveil "a groundbreaking rodent control program" that would "introduce a large-scale deployment of natural predators in the form of non-venomous snakes."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also jumped in.

It has come to our attention that throughout this entire NBA regular season, Jalen Brunson and the @nyknicks have been treated unfairly by referees.



Per our duties in the New York City Charter, our office will be exploring legal action to hold referees and officials accountable. — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) April 1, 2024

"It has come to our attention that throughout this entire NBA regular season, Jalen Brunson and the @NYKnicks have been treated unfairly by referees," his office posted on X. "Per our duties in the New York City Charter, our office will be exploring legal action to hold referees and officials accountable."