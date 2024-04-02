New York City agencies, politicians get in on April Fools' Day fun
NEW YORK - April Fools' Day 2024 has now come and gone, but a number of New York City agencies and politicians took advantage of the opportunity to have a bit of fun.
New York City's Department of Transportation posted a photo on X debuting their new "Eyes On The Road" series of eyeshadow. Colors included "stop," "go," "yield," "I'm walkin' here," "asphalt," "bike lane," and "bus lane."
"Our 'Eyes On The Road' eyeshadow palette will raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Look where you're going, and look good doing it," the DOT posted.
The New York City Department of Buildings also got in the fun, unveiling their "plan" to have inspectors "find suitable locations for the installation of rollercoaster tracks" atop the city's skyscrapers, touting "a new system for both fun and effective transport from rooftop to rooftop!"
New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher took the opportunity to jokingly unveil "a groundbreaking rodent control program" that would "introduce a large-scale deployment of natural predators in the form of non-venomous snakes."
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also jumped in.
"It has come to our attention that throughout this entire NBA regular season, Jalen Brunson and the @NYKnicks have been treated unfairly by referees," his office posted on X. "Per our duties in the New York City Charter, our office will be exploring legal action to hold referees and officials accountable."