Residents displaced by Nyack apartment complex fire file lawsuit against management. Here's what they allege.

A lawsuit has been filed in response to a fire that displaced dozens of people in Rockland County over the summer.

Attorneys say many of those residents are still without a real place to call home.

What the lawsuit alleges

Nearly four months after the fire, many units at the Nyack Plaza Apartments complex remain empty. Displaced residents who are eager to come home say there is little urgency by the landlord.

CBS News New York met some of those residents and their attorneys in Nyack on Thursday, about an hour after they filed suit against the landlords, Community Housing Management Corp. and Nyack Plaza Housing Associates.

The residents allege management ignored safety complaints before the June 3 fire, and isn't doing enough to find proper housing for displaced residents.

"These are wonderful people. These aren't people that can be ignored. These are people who matter, even though a lot of them are low income," attorney Robert Fellows said.

The attorneys said they are seeking damages for the loss of personal items in the fire, along with pain and suffering.

"I tell you, I cry every day. I can't believe it"

Investigators said the fire was likely caused by a wall-mounted fan that malfunctioned. As a result, about a dozen families have had to find a temporary place to call home, with help from family and local nonprofits.

Flora Harris, who is 94, has lived at Nyack Plaza nearly 30 years. She said she's disappointed by the lack of compassion from landlords.

"I tell you, I cry every day. I can't believe it. I really can't believe it. But people are people. That's all I can say," Harris said.

"We're in this community and we're looked upon as we're less than, is what it feels like. It feels like we're trying to be pushed out, and it hurts," tenant Katina Crowder said.

CBS News New York reached out to the management company for a comment about that lawsuit, but did not immediately hear back.