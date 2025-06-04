Watch CBS News
Fire in Nyack, New York leaves dozens displaced

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

A fire in Nyack, New York damaged a dozen homes and left 35 people displaced Tuesday morning. Wednesday, those families were left picking up the pieces. 

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nyack Plaza. Flames blazed across a single, long roof that was attached to three buildings. 

"I came up the street, all I see was the fire trucks," one woman said. "It's devastating."

The roughly three dozen people impacted by the fire confronted a mess in the aftermath, and had to make arrangements to stay elsewhere. There were only minor injuries, including to a firefighter. 

"I had to go get everything," one resident said. "Everything is just ruined. It's soaked in there. The walls [are] down. All my clothes is, like, wet." 

She managed to recover just a few bags of her belongings. 

"We've got Red Cross on site. We've been collecting food," Nyack Mayor Joe Rand said. "We're putting them in touch with each other and making sure that they'll be taken care of." 

By coincidence, there were two fires taking place in Nyack simultaneously. Fire Chief Nicholas Campbell said that, however, did not pose problems for the department. 

"We have automatic mutual aid already coming for a structure fire. We had mutual aid to West Shore and mutual aid coming here as well," Campbell said. "Luckily, we're supported with the surrounding departments. We all work well together." 

"We had fire trucks from all over the area that came and pitched in, and we're really very grateful to them," Rand said. 

Rand said many of those displaced are being housed by friends and neighbors. 

