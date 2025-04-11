More rain, snow to wrap up the week around New York. Map shows projected totals.

New York City and the suburbs are dealing with rainy weather to wrap up the week, and the Catskills may even see more snow.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking a mix of precipitation Friday into Saturday.

Rain, snow in the forecast tonight

You'll need to keep the umbrella handy the next couple of days, folks — maybe even a snow shovel.

After a damp night, it will remain unsettled Friday, with rain and drizzle at times. And with temperatures in the 40s, paired with a chilly, northeast breeze, it's going to be pretty miserable out there.

The deluge holds off until tonight, with waves of heavy rain after midnight. We're not anticipating any flooding, but don't be surprised if you encounter some ponding on the roadways.

Where it's sufficiently cold, snow will develop north and west of NYC, where up to a few inches are expected. Counties such as Sussex, Orange and Putnam should see some snow as well, but totals should be under an inch.

Tri-State weather this weekend

Unfortunately, the snow will linger into Saturday morning across our distant northwest suburbs, with rain and drizzle lingering much of the day elsewhere. And it doesn't look like the thermometer's going to budge much: 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.

There will be some lingering clouds on Sunday, but thankfully, it looks like we'll finally start to dry out. Temperature-wise, it will be a bit milder, with highs in the 50s.

Beyond that, it looks like sunshine makes a comeback on Monday, with highs in the 60s.