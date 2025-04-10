Snow in April in New York? Map shows possible accumulation north and west of NYC

April has felt more like winter as we face cold, rainy weather around New York City, and now we even have snow in the forecast.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking snow chances Thursday into Friday and possibly another round Friday night.

NYC weather forecast calls for rain, snow

We enjoyed a couple of sunny days — albeit chilly — but it looks like the wet stuff's about to make a comeback.

It's a "keep the umbrella handy" kind of day, but it's mainly later in the afternoon and evening when the showers arrive from the west. Temperature-wise, it will remain below normal with highs only around 50°.

Showers get better organized tonight, along with some snow well north and west of the city. It won't amount to much, but an inch or two is possible in the Hudson Valley up toward the Catskills.

Friday is still unsettled, with leftover morning snow well N&W, and moments of rain and drizzle elsewhere. However, the models are delaying the "deluge" until that night, so we may luck out with that. Also, there are a couple models supporting additional snow N&W that night, so that will need to be monitored, as well.

Unfortunately, some rain and drizzle will linger into your Saturday. And it doesn't look like the thermometer is going to budge much — just the mid 40s, if you can believe it.

Beyond that, it looks like we'll gradually shape up on Sunday, with sunshine and 60s to kick off next week.

