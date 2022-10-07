Nutley water main break causing major headaches for homeowners

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A major water main break in Nutley, New Jersey is causing headaches for people who live there.

Water has been spewing from the 74-inch water main since the line burst early Wednesday morning and homes are taking on water, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday.

Water pumps were brought in to divert water away from nearby homes and into storm drains.

"We have some very big pumps that are actually in the transmission line, pumping that out. That's been geared down, the transmission line, and seeing how it affects other municipalities so that they can make the repair," said Mayor Joe Scarpelli.

Several nearby homes and apartments were flooded.

Belle Montorio showed us the basement at her 89-year-old mother's home, which still had about 6 inches of water - down from several feet two days ago.

"It's just, it's overwhelming. You feel bad. And then you've got to start making all the phone calls," said Montorio.

Right next door, Rick Lever has 6 to 8 inches of water in his basement. So, his gas was cut off.

"We can't shower here. We have to leave the house to go shower. If I wanted to cook - we're basically eating out," said Lever. "So other than that, the inconvenience is more to the dog. She can't go in the yard. I have to walk her everywhere. Can't just let her out anymore."

Homes on the block also flooded badly last year during Ida. So this feels like deja vu.

"This time now, nobody could believe it. It's crazy. Three times in about a year," said Montorio.

In Bloomfield, one town over, certain sections are under a boil water notice. Nutley's mayor said water service has not been impacted at all, so far.

Repairs to the water main could be made by Friday night or Saturday morning.