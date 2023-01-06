Hospitals planning emergency actions amid looming nurses strike in New York City

NEW YORK -- Hospitals in New York City are starting to put contingency plans in place as more than 10,000 nurses prepare to go on strike.

Without a contract agreement, the strike is expected to start Monday.

Some hospitals are taking emergency actions, including moving newborns and rearranging ambulance schedules, as a strike looks more and more likely.

Hospitals without agreements in place must prepare for potential chaos.

Mount Sinai Health System will begin transferring babies in neonatal intensive care units to other hospital systems and diverting ambulances, according to a memo from its leadership. Some elective surgeries will be postponed.

More than 10,000 nurses at five hospitals remain without a contract. Montefiore the Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, BronxCare and Flushing Hospital Medical Center are on strike notice.

"Although we bargained all day yesterday at all five tables, we could not agree on contracts," said Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association.

Hospitals without an agreement are said to be cutting expensive deals with traveling temporary nurses.

In a statement, leaders at Montefiore said, "Despite a generous offer that includes an 18 percent wage increase, fully funded health care for life and a significant increase in registered nurses in the emergency departments," they haven't been able to agree.

Nurses said they're fighting for better health benefits and pay raises. But the biggest sticking point appears to be a demand for increased staffing, which nurses say is crucial to patient care.

"New York City hospitals have violated our trust through years of understaffing and that understaffing has only gotten worse," said Hagans.

"The problem with a strike is that everybody loses. There's no winners in a strike," said Kenneth Raske from the Greater New York Hospital Association. "You can't take major institutions offline without serious consequences."

Hagans said Mouni Sinai leadership walked away from the bargaining table Thursday night. We have reached out to the hospital for comment and are waiting to hear back.