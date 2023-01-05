Watch CBS News
Maimonides, Richmond University reach tentative contract agreements to stave off nurse strike

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

2 more hospitals make tentative nurse deals
2 more hospitals make tentative nurse deals 00:59

NEW YORK -- There's an update Thursday on the looming New York City nurses strike

Maimonides Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center have reached tentative contract agreements with their nurses. 

This comes as Mount Sinai makes contingency plans for its hospitals. Sources tell CBS2 Mount Sinai is beginning to move forward with ambulance diversions, cancelations of some elective surgeries and patient transfers, including moving some NICU babies. 

The nurses union says it's negotiating with patient care in mind. 

"We want safe staffing in reality, not just on paper. We need fair wages that will help recruit and retain enough nurses to deliver quality care to every patient, regardless of their zip code," New York State Nurses Association Nancy Hagans said Thursday. 

Without agreements a January 9 strike is still possible at Mount Sinai Hospital, Bronxcare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Montefiore Bronx. 

New York Presbyterian reached a tentative agreement with its nurses on New Year's Eve. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

January 5, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

