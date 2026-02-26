NewYork-Presbyterian nurses return to work after longest nurses strike in NYC history

Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian are headed back to work Thursday as the longest nurses strike in New York City history comes to an end.

Over the weekend, they voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract. The agreement highlights more safety protocols, higher pay, better health benefits and addresses staffing issues, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

"After 41 days, nurses not only improved care, they set an example for the rest of the labor movement," said NYSNA President Nancy Hagan.

Union and hospital system reach agreement

The nurses union and hospital system reached the agreement just after midnight Friday.

It was the second tentative agreement with NewYork-Presbyterian. Nurses overwhelmingly voted down a proposal the week before. The bargaining committee said it did not offer enough layoff protections.

Nurses at Mount Sinai and Montefiore hospitals ratified an agreement and went back to work on Feb. 14.

Why nurses went on strike

The strike began on Jan. 12 with 15,000 nurses walking off the job at Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian.

Nurses walked the picket line for over four weeks after contract negotiations failed with the privately run hospitals.

The hospitals flew in temporary travel nurses to ensure there was no disruption to patient care, and reported that some nurses did cross the picket line and continued to work.