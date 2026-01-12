Nurses strike begins in New York City as thousands walk off jobs at major hospitals

The largest nurses strike in New York City history has started after negotiators for five major hospitals and the state nurses union failed to agree to a new contract.

Nearly 15,000 nurses are walking off their job Monday at five privately-run hospitals: Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, Montifiore Einstein and NewYork-Presbyterian.

The New York State Nurses Association said nurses at Mount Sinai started the strike at 6 a.m., while nurses at the remaining hospitals were slated to begin at 7 a.m. NYSNA said it will provide an update during a 10 a.m. news conference.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a strike amid worries it could jeopardize critical care for thousands of patients.

NYSNA said its key areas of disagreement involve safe staffing for patients, health care benefits, protection from workplace violence and wage increases.

Both sides bargained throughout the weekend, but were unable to make a deal.

NYSNA accused the hospitals' management of putting profits over safe patient care. The hospitals, in a joint statement, called the strike "reckless" and accused the nurses of abandoning patients.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the impending strike Sunday night in a post on X.

"No New Yorker should have to fear losing access to health care - and no nurse should be asked to accept less pay, fewer benefits or less dignity for doing lifesaving work … We are prepared for any and all scenarios, including a strike," the mayor's statement read in part.

Some hospitals in the area were able to reach a deal with NYSNA, including all of Northwell Health facilities in Nassau County, while others previously pulled back their strike notices.