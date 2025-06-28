Rally held to support "No Masks for ICE Act" introduced by New York lawmaker

Bill by N.Y. lawmaker would require ICE agents be unmasked during enforcement actions

Bill by N.Y. lawmaker would require ICE agents be unmasked during enforcement actions

Bill by N.Y. lawmaker would require ICE agents be unmasked during enforcement actions

A New York lawmaker is calling for transparency from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, starting with having its agents remove their masks.

In a statement from ICE, a spokesperson says the masks are optional but that "ICE law enforcement and their families are being targeted and are facing a 500% increase in assaults ... due to the demonization of ICE by hostile groups and irresponsible elected officials."

"Politicians and activists must turn the temperature down and tone down their rhetoric," the spokesperson added.

Bill would require ICE agents be unmasked during enforcement actions

Immigration advocates and political leaders used 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, which houses the city's ICE field office, as a backdrop Saturday. Immigrants, and even Comptroller Brad Lander, have been detained there by ICE agents with masks on.

"No excuses, no cover-ups. When law enforcement hides who they are, there is no accountability," Rep. Nydia Velazquez said.

That's the message behind her "No Masks for ICE Act" introduced earlier this month, requiring that ICE agents be unmasked during enforcement actions unless it's for a serious health issue, which has to be explained in writing.

"And require them to wear clothing that clearly shows they work for ICE," she said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on June 20, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Wearing masks creates risk of copycat criminals, advocates say

Supporters of the bill also allude to copycat incidents, where masked individuals have committed crimes allegedly pretending to be ICE agents.

"If they're just wearing masks, you may think you're being kidnapped, and if you're armed, you may shoot them. So this bill will promote the safety of federal agents," Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

Ricardo Aca, with immigrant advocacy group Make The Road, says banning the face coverings could relieve tensions he's seeing among the immigrant populations he advocates for.

"A lot of folks don't know if they're being kidnapped or they're being detained because ICE is not even telling them or giving them the dignity and respect that they deserve," he said.

Supporters say democracy cannot exist in darkness, or behind a mask.