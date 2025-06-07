Demonstrators protesting ICE arrests in NYC taken into custody after clashing with NYPD

Several people were taken into custody Saturday as protesters and New York City Police officers clashed outside Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

Demonstrators were protesting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement ramping up arrests of immigrants in the city and across the country.

Protesters face off with NYPD officers outside Federal Plaza

Dozens of protesters rallied for hours, facing off with NYPD officers at least twice.

Just before 5 p.m., officers took down several protesters and put them in handcuffs. At one point, one protester was being pulled by one officers in one direction and protesters in another direction. At least one person was placed in ambulance.

Protesters watching chanted "let them go" and booed officers as they took several people into custody.

Several people were taken into custody as anti-ICE protesters and NYPD officers clashed outside Federal Plaza on June 7, 2025. CBS News New York

Earlier in the day, things also got tense as activists attempted to block a white van from leaving a building at Federal Plaza. One protester told CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo they were trying to block ICE from taking migrants from the building. It's unclear if there were migrants in that van.

"I don't think that there is any hope of us preventing them from moving the people out, but it doesn't mean that we can't try," one immigration activist said.

Some of those who were taken into custody were issued summonses.

According to data obtained by CBS News, at least 100,000 migrants have been arrested by ICE agents under the Trump administration. Advocates say it's becoming increasingly common for ICE to arrest migrants at their immigration court hearings.