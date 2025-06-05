Why did federal agents wear masks during the south Minneapolis raid?

A chaotic federal raid in south Minneapolis was met with community unrest earlier this week.

The incident, which local leaders say was connected to "drugs and money laundering," spurred questions about optics as the federal agents busted a Mexican restaurant on Lake Street. Protesters thought it was an immigration takedown.

During the raid, uniforms identified the agents as members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. But many of them wouldn't let their true identity be shown, as they covered their faces with mask. It's a common sight across the country as the Department of Homeland Security cracks down on illegal immigration.

Critics say the move stokes fear.

"Witnessing government officials (police) cover their faces is also surreal. A person that works for taxpayers, carries a gun, and is legally empowered to kill you covers their face? The cowardice is staggering," Minneapolis City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison wrote on X.

CBS News learned there is no federal policy about masks. The acting U.S. ICE director was also fired up when asked why agents wear them.

"They're wearing those masks because we ran an operation with the secret service, when we arrested someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their families, their kid's Instagram, their kid's Facebooks, and targeting them. So let me ask, is that the issue here, that we're just upset about the masks or is anyone upset the fact that ICE officers' families were labeled terrorists," said Todd Lyons during a press conference in Boston earlier this week.

When it comes to identifying themselves, ICE agents are required to wear something with their credentials on it. It could be a patch saying "ICE" or their badge hanging across their chest. If arresting someone, they're legally required to identify themselves to that person.

After the raid, Minneapolis city leaders addressed concerns, some saying they didn't know about the federal operation until it was already underway.

"I think the matter in which some of it was handled was tone-deaf for the situation. I think there's no question everybody learned yesterday just how heightened and how tense the issue of immigration enforcement in this city is," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The Minnesota police union also wants elected leaders to apologize after the chaotic raid.

"This week, law enforcement executed several criminal search warrants in Minnesota including one in Minneapolis targeting human trafficking. Unfortunately, officers were threatened, assaulted, and obstructed from collecting evidence." the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said in a statement. "To our officers: you should never face this hostility while doing your job protecting our communities. To trafficking victims: we support bringing these criminals to justice."

A demonstrator also now faces charges in this week's clash. Prosecutors say the 33-year-old man ripped something off the vest of a Minneapolis police officer doing crowd control. The suspect then resisted arrest, sprayed something in the officer's face and ran away. Police eventually caught him.