NJ TRANSIT delays continue Friday due to repairs at Portal Bridge

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit rail delays and cancellations continued for a second day Friday, but officials said regular service would resume on Saturday.

Until then, riders face up to 30 minute delays on trains in and out of Penn Station in New York.

On Saturday & Sunday, rail service will operate on a regular weekend schedule, with possible minor delays in and out of New York while repairs continue to the signal system at the Portal Bridge. pic.twitter.com/b3qzZB6m9a — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 12, 2023

NJ Transit officials said it's due to extensive repairs being made to the signal system on the Portal Bridge.

According to Amtrak, a contractor caused an electrical issue on Thursday that impacted critical systems on the bridge.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit busts, private carriers and PATH trains at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.