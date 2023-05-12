Watch CBS News
NJ TRANSIT delays continue Friday due to repairs at Portal Bridge

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit rail delays and cancellations continued for a second day Friday, but officials said regular service would resume on Saturday. 

Until then, riders face up to 30 minute delays on trains in and out of Penn Station in New York. 

NJ Transit officials said it's due to extensive repairs being made to the signal system on the Portal Bridge. 

According to Amtrak, a contractor caused an electrical issue on Thursday that impacted critical systems on the bridge. 

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit busts, private carriers and PATH trains at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street. 

