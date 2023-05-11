Watch CBS News
NJ Transit rail service into and out of Manhattan suspended due to signal issue at Portal Bridge

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit rail service into and out of Manhattan is suspended due to a signal issue at the Portal Bridge. 

Tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses and PATH trains at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street. 

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. 

There was no estimate for when service would be restored. 

