NJ Transit rail service into and out of Manhattan suspended due to signal issue at Portal Bridge

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit rail service into and out of Manhattan is suspended due to a signal issue at the Portal Bridge.

Tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses and PATH trains at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a signal issue at Amtrak Portal bridge. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd ST-NY. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) May 11, 2023

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.

There was no estimate for when service would be restored.