NJ Transit rail service into and out of Manhattan suspended due to signal issue at Portal Bridge
NEW YORK -- NJ Transit rail service into and out of Manhattan is suspended due to a signal issue at the Portal Bridge.
Tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses and PATH trains at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.
Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.
There was no estimate for when service would be restored.
