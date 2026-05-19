1.8-magnitude earthquake hits near Gladstone, N.J.

A minor earthquake shook in Somerset County, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 12:30 p.m. about 3 miles west of Gladstone.

The 1.8-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles below the surface, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Several dozen people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.

Last summer, a 3.0-magnitude quake hit Hasbrouck Heights, and was followed less than a week later by a 2.7 quake in Hillsdale.

The Ramapo Fault is an active fault line that runs through the north central part of New Jersey.

Back in April 2024, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered in Tewksbury was felt up and down the East Coast by some 42 million people.

New Jersey's strongest-ever earthquake was 5.3 magnitude, and took place back in 1783.