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1.8-magnitude earthquake hits near Gladstone, N.J.

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A minor earthquake shook in Somerset County, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened at 12:30 p.m. about 3 miles west of Gladstone.

The 1.8-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles below the surface, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Several dozen people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.

Last summer, a 3.0-magnitude quake hit Hasbrouck Heights, and was followed less than a week later by a 2.7 quake in Hillsdale.

The Ramapo Fault is an active fault line that runs through the north central part of New Jersey. 

Back in April 2024, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered in Tewksbury was felt up and down the East Coast by some 42 million people. 

New Jersey's strongest-ever earthquake was 5.3 magnitude, and took place back in 1783.

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