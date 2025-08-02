Earthquake in Bergen County shakes parts of New Jersey, New York

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of New York and New Jersey

An earthquake in Bergen County shook parts of New Jersey and New York on Saturday night.

Preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) indicates there was a 3.0 earthquake centered 6 miles below the ground near the town of Hasbrouck Heights around 10:18 p.m.

"Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City," OEM officials said in a post on X.

According to reports from the USGS, the earthquake was felt as far as 60 miles away.

At this point, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

Past earthquakes in the Tri-State Area

Back in July, a small 1.6 magnitude earthquake happened near Morris Plains in Morris County, the USGS reported, and in January, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Bergen County.

Last year, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Readington Township. It was one of the largest earthquakes to hit the East Coast in a century and was felt across the Tri-State area. There were multiple aftershocks in the following days.

The largest earthquake on record in New Jersey was a 5.3 all the way back in 1783.

